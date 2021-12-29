07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Power Resistance
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 No Good Nick
10:00 Tv.film: A Dogs Journey
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:21 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur (afl.10)
12:35 Kinderfilm: Angry Birds
14:15 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:11 A Wild Year On Earth
16:08 Mysteries of the Deep
17:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:53 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur (afl.10)
19:03 Interior Design Masters
20:03 Kevin Can Wait
20:31 Izzy’s Koala World
21:00 Zoo
21:47 The Real Housewives of Dallas
22:31 Riviera
23:22 ATV Nieuws
24:00 Tv.film: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)
01:52 Tv.film: Unforgiven (1992)
04:03 Tv.film: Daughter of the Wolf (2019)
05:32 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 29 December 2021 (KN.12.1)
