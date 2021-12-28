ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 28 December 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Cardio and Sculpting Workout with Jake Dupree

09:00 ATV Binnenland Nieuws

09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:20 40 JAAR TELESUR

10:30 Tv.film: A Knight’s Tale

12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Middag-film: Step Up All In

14:48 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:50 Magic For Humans

16:15 Kinderfilm: My Little Pony: A New Generation

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 All American

19:30 40 JAAR TELESUR

20:00 Saints & Sinners

21:00 Evil

21:55 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless

22:43 Power Book II: Ghost

23:46 ATV Nieuws

00:21 Mindhunter

01:35 Tv.film: Cellular

03:10 Tv.film: Catch Me If You Can

05:31 Texas Metal

06:15 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)