ZONDAG 26 DECEMBER 2021 (ATV CH.12.1)

zondag 26 december 2021
26 2de KERST
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 The Owl House
08:35 Star Wars Rebels
09:00 ATV Cozy Christmas (Herh.)
11:00 Car Masters: Rust to Riches
11:35 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
12:17 Kinderfilm: Frozen
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
15:08 Fire Masters
15:55 Batman
16:35 Fresh Off the Boat
17:00 Programma: Joden Savanne 50 Jaar
18:15 Tom and Jerry in New York
18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.51)
19:00 Holiday Wars
19:50 Documentaire: Welcome to Earth
20:50 Suriname Pavilion TV Show
21:45 Tv.film: A Castle for Christmas
23:30 Tv.film: A Royal Queens Christmas
01:00 Unforgotten
01:47 Tv.film: The Highwaymen
04:00 Tv.film: A California Christmas: City Lights
05:46 Magnum P.I.
06:30 CNN Nieuws
