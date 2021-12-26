ZONDAG 26 DECEMBER 2021 (ATV CH.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 26 december 2021

26 2de KERST

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 The Owl House

08:35 Star Wars Rebels

09:00 ATV Cozy Christmas (Herh.)

11:00 Car Masters: Rust to Riches

11:35 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

12:17 Kinderfilm: Frozen

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

15:08 Fire Masters

15:55 Batman

16:35 Fresh Off the Boat

17:00 Programma: Joden Savanne 50 Jaar

18:15 Tom and Jerry in New York

18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.51)

19:00 Holiday Wars

19:50 Documentaire: Welcome to Earth

20:50 Suriname Pavilion TV Show

21:45 Tv.film: A Castle for Christmas

23:30 Tv.film: A Royal Queens Christmas

01:00 Unforgotten

01:47 Tv.film: The Highwaymen

04:00 Tv.film: A California Christmas: City Lights

05:46 Magnum P.I.

06:30 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)