ZATERDAG 25 DECEMBER 2021 ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

zaterdag 25 december 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Hilda

09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:50 MasterChef Australia

11:05 Tv.film: Christmas on The Farm

12:35 Building Off the Grid

13:15 Elf Pets: A Fox Cubs Christmas Tale

13:45 Most Dangerous Ways To School: Himalaya

14:35 Tiny World

15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.50)

16:00 The Great British Bake Off

17:05 Gabby’s Dollhouse

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Krisneti Ini Sranan

18:30 A Bite of China Part 1

19:25 The Great Christmas Light Fight

20:15 ATV Cozy Christmas

21:50 The Rubing Health Foundation

22:20 Mixed- Ish

22:45 Outer Banks

23:35 Tv.film: Christmas on The Carousel

01:00 Tv.film: Christmas Unleashed

01:25 This Is Us

03:10 Tv.film: A Cape Cod Christmas

04:40 Tv.film: The 12 Slays of Christmas

06:25 New Amsterdam

07:08 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)