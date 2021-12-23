DONDERDAG 23 DECEMBER 2021 (ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 23 december 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:25 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness: 30 Minute Cardio Workout (Beginner Intermediate)
08:40 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
10:00 Tv.film: Last Holiday
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Bunk’d
13:00 Kinderfilm: Rise of the Guardians
14:40 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics
15:30 Spaces Deepest Secrets
16:15 Long Way Down
17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Suriname Dubai Update
19:05 Holiday Wars
20:00 Holiday with The Houghs
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 A Million Little Things
23:00 FBI Most Wanted
23:45 ATV Nieuws
00:20 Worlds Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji
01:10 Tv.film: The Informer
3:05 Tv.film: Army of the Dead
5:35 Shadow
06:20 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)