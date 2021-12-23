DONDERDAG 23 DECEMBER 2021 (ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

donderdag 23 december 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:25 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: 30 Minute Cardio Workout (Beginner Intermediate)

08:40 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

10:00 Tv.film: Last Holiday

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Bunk’d

13:00 Kinderfilm: Rise of the Guardians

14:40 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics

15:30 Spaces Deepest Secrets

16:15 Long Way Down

17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Suriname Dubai Update

19:05 Holiday Wars

20:00 Holiday with The Houghs

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 A Million Little Things

23:00 FBI Most Wanted

23:45 ATV Nieuws

00:20 Worlds Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji

01:10 Tv.film: The Informer

3:05 Tv.film: Army of the Dead

5:35 Shadow

06:20 CNN Nieuws

