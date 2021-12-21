ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 21 December 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: Shaun T – Max Out Sweat

08:35 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:20 Tv.film: Christmas at Castle Hart

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Middag-film: The Nutcracker and The Four Realms

14:40 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:35 Magic For Humans

16:10 Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne

16:55 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 All American

20:00 Blow Away Christmas

20:35 How It’s Made

21:05 Programma: Kes Talk (herh.)

22:10 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless

23:05 Power Book III: Raising Kenan

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 Mindhunter

01:35 Tv.film: Christmas in The Rockies

03:05 Tv.film: Christmas is You

04:30 Texas Metal

05:13 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)