MAANDAG 20 DECEMBER 2021 ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 20 december 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:00 Fitness: Shaun 4 T25 – Focus AB Intervals Alpha
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
09:35 Tom and Jerry TaleS
10:00 40 Jaar TELESUR
10:10 Tv.film: An Unexpected Christmas
10:45 Angelina Ballerina – Schatfiets
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Jingle All the Way 2
14:10 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:05 Kinderfilm: Rudolph and Frostys Christmas in July
16:50 Darkwing Duck
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Marlon
19:25 One Day At A Time
20:00 Doc.: Animal Fight Night
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Queen Sugar
22:45 L.A.’s Finest
23:35 ATV Nieuws
00:10 Street Food
00:45 Tv.film: A Christmas Proposal
02:25 Tv.film: Double Patty
04:15 Frontline : The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
6:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)