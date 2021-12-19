ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 19 December 2021

7:00:00 *Al Jazeera Nieuws

10:30:00 EreDivisie: Feyenoord vs Ajax

12:30:00 MAGNIFICENT MEGACITIES – Dubai

13:30:00 Premier League: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

15:30:00 *The Masked Singer UK

16:15:00 *Happy Hour (afl. 6)

17:00:00 *America’s Got Talent

18:30:00 *Herh. Tap A B ankstel

19:35:00 *2 Broke Girls

20:00:00 *ATV 10 Jolly Days of Christmas

20:45:00 *40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.09)

21:00:00 *WWE Smackdown (afl.1165)

22:10:00 *Tv Film: Candy Coated Christmas

23:35:00 *Alice in borderland

0:25:00 Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN