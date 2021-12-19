ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 19 December 2021

7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 *STEVEN REYME MINISTRIES

8:05:00 *The Owl House

8:30:00 *Final Space

9:00:00 *ATV Nieuws + Sport i/h Nieuws (Herh.)

9:35:00 *Power Players

10:00:00 Ent.:Kelly Clarkson Presents:When Christmas Comes Around

10:55:00 *MONSTER ENERGY MOTO X BEST TRICK : X GAMES 2021

11:30:00 *Car Masters – Rust to Riches

12:05:00 *40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.09)

12:15:00 *FISH FINDER (HERH.)

12:50:00 *Formula 1 Drive to Survive

13:30:00 *UFC 269 FREE FIGHT : DUSTIN POIRIER VS MAX HOLLOWAY

14:05:00 *Maranatha Ministries

14:35:00 *High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

15:05:00 *Fire Masters

16:00:00 *All Hail King Julien

16:25:00 *Fresh Off The Boat

17:00:00 *Warehouse 13

17:43:00 NPR MUSIC TINY DESK CONCERT – YOLA

18:05:00 *Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:50:00 *CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (AFL. )

19:05:00 Documentaire: THE GREAT MASTER CRAFTSMEN afl 11

20:15:00 *Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade

21:05:00 *Suriname Pavilion TV Show

22:05:00 *TV.FILM : Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

23:40:00 *Unforgotten

0:30:00 *TV.FILM : Silent Night

2:05:00 *TV.FILM : A Cheerful Christmas

3:30:00 * TV.FILM : Christmas in the Rockies

5:05:00 *Magnum P.I.

5:50:00 **BBC Nieuws

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN