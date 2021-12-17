VRIJDAG 17 DECEMBER 2021 ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 17 december 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Cardio Boxing Workout with Christa DiPaolo
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports ( Herh.)
10:30 Hell’s Kitchen
11:20 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
11:50 40 Jaar TELESUR
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
13:45 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
14:40 LEGO City Adventure
15:00 Whazzz Up (HERH.)
15:55 The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet
17:00 Sranan@Expo 2020: Around The World
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 The Great Christmas Light Fight
20:00 Tv.film: Tick Tick BOOM
22:20 House Hunters Renovation
23:15 Chicago P.D.
00:05 Forged in Fire
00:55 ATV Nieuws
01:30 Tyler Perry’s: The Oval
02:10 Tv.film: Silent Night
03:40 Tv.film: Blue Moon Ball
05:15 Blood & Treasure
05:58 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)