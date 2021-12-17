ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 18 December 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Hilda

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:40 MasterChef Australia

10:35 Tv.film: Jingle All The Way

12:15 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.09)

12:30 Building Off the Grid

13:10 Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

13:40 Most Dangerous Ways To School: Mongolia

14:30 Tiny World

15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.49)(Herh.)

16:00 Michael Buble’s Christmas In The City

17:00 Gabby’s Dollhouse

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Documentaire: THE GREAT MASTER CRAFTSMEN (afl.10)

19:50 Kenan

20:15 ATV Kerst Special

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:20 Mixed- ish

21:55 Outer Banks

22:50 Tv.film: Christmas CEO

00:25 ATV Nieuws

01:00 This Is Us

01:45 Tv.film: Red Snow

03:05 Tv.film: The Great War of Archimedes

05:15 New Amsterdam

05:58 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)