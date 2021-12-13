07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness: 21 Dayfix Upper Fix
08:43 BBC Nieuws
09:13 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:50 Sranan Torie: 1 en1 is 3: Examenklas
10:14 Tv.film: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
12:25 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
12:37 Middag-film: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm: Batman Year One
16:10 Pinocchio’s Christmas
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:53 Marlon
19:19 One Day at a Time
19:55 Onder de Loep
21:01 ATV Sports
22:00 Queen Sugar
22:46 L.A.’s Finest
23:35 ATV Nieuws
00:30 Street Food
00:43 Tv.film: Christmas Freak
02:15 Tv.film: Siphayo
03:55 Frontline: The Spil
05:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag 13 December 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws