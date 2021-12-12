Zondag 12 December 2021 (KN.12.2)

7:00:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
10:00:00 Sport: F1: Grandprix of Abu Dhabi
13:30:00 Sport:Voetbal:Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen
16:10:00 Infomercial:UNICEF 75 Jaar
16:30:00 The Masked Singer UK
17:15:00 Happy Hour
18:00:00 America’s Got Talent
18:45:00 Animaniacs
19:15:00 2 Broke Girls
19:45:00 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
20:00:00 Entertainment: Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
21:00:00 WWE Smackdown
22:10:00 Tv.film: Noelle (2019)
23:55:00 Alice in Borderland
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
