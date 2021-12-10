Vrijdag 10 December 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Shaun T – Insanity Sweat Intervals

08:45 BBC Nieuws

09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:50 ATV Sports

10:40 Infomercial: CDS: Stop Geweld Tegen Vrouwen

10:50 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

11:17 Hell’s Kitchen

12:03 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur

12:13 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: 8 Bit Christmas

14:15 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:06 Whazzz Up ?

15:55 The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

16:56 Animaniacs

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:54 The Great Christmas Light Fight

20:00 Entertainment: Bryan B Gala Show (2021)

21:35 House Hunters Renovation

22:30 Chicago P.D.

23:18 Forged in Fire

00:10 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Tyler Perry’s: The Oval

01:27 Tv.film: The Winter Lake

02:59 Tv.film: Ape vs Monster

04:28 Blood & Treasure

05:07 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)