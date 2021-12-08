07:00:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:01:00 Fitness: Shaun T Tabata Power
08:35:00 BBC Nieuws
09:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:36:00 No Good Nick
10:07:00 Tv.film : Christmas at Pemberley Manor
11:38:00 DuckTales
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:23:00 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
12:33:00 Infomercial: CDS: Stop Geweld Tegen Vrouwen
12:43:00 Middag-film: Oh Deer: It’s Christmas
14:00:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
14:53:00 Teen Titans Go
15:05:00 A Wild Year On Earth
16:01:00 Mysteries of the Deep
17:01:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:51:00 Holiday Wars
19:42:00 15 Minuten met Brando
20:03:00 Youth Outreach
20:34:00 Izzy’s Koala World
21:00:00 Zoo
21:50:00 The Real Housewives of Atlanta
22:35:00 Riviera
23:25:00 ATV Nieuws
24:00:00 The Grill Dads
00:22:00 Tv.film: Foxtrot Six
02:18:00 Tv.film: The Last Rite
04:06:00 MacGyver
05:00:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 08 December 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00:00 BBC Nieuws