DINSDAG 7 DECEMBER 2021 (KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 07 december 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun-T (3): Focus T25: Total Body Circuit Alpha-1
08:40 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20 Tv.film: A Perfect Holiday
12:00 Progr. CDS-Stop Geweld Tegen Vrouwen
12:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:30 Annie Live!
14:55 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
16:00 Onder de Loep (Herh.)
17:05 Magic For Humans
17:30 Tom and Jerry Tales
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:31 Science of Stupid
20:00 Blown Away Christmas
20:40 KES Talk
21:25 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless
22:25 Power Book III: Raising Kenan
23:20 ATV Nieuws
24:00 Mindhunter
01:00 Tv.film: 6 Underground
03:10 Tv.film: The Last Days of American Crime
05:39 Texas Metal (
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)