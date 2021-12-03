7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:37:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:09:00 Fitness: Zumba Toning
8:42:00 Venezuela Nieuws
9:12:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
9:46:00 ATV Sports
10:38:00 Hell’s Kitchen
11:30:00 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:21:00 Infomercial:CDS: Stop Geweld Tegen Vrouwen
12:35:00 Kinerfilm: All I Want for Christmas Is You
14:08:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:02:00 Whazzz Up?
15:43:00 Teen Titans Go
16:00:00 The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet
17:05:00 Animaniacs
17:31:00 SZF Magazine
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:51:00 Infomercial: EBS SV Retrofit Project
19:00:00 The Great Master Craftsmen
20:05:00 Entertainment: 89th Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center 2021
22:27:00 Chicago P.D.
23:21:00 Forged in Fire
00:12:00 ATV Nieuws
00:47:00 Tyler Perry’s: The Oval
01:29:00 Tv.film: Black Friday
02:54:00 Tv.film: A Writer’s Odyssey
05:05:00 Blood and Treasure
05:45:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Vrijdag 03 December 2021 (KN.12.1)
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws