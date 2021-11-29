7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:36:00 De Roep van de Bruidegom
8:10:00 Fitness: Zumba Rush
8:35:00 Venezuela Nieuws
9:05:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
9:45:00 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Bemoei Nanga Griedie
10:06:00 Tv.film: A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
11:35:00 Young Justice
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:36:00 Tv.film: The Princess Switch
14:18:00 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Pop
15:14:00 Kinderfilm: Rise of the Guardians
17:15:00 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:58:00 Infomercial: EBS SV Retrofit Project
19:07:00 Marlon
19:33:00 One Day at A Time
20:19:00 Infomercial: SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
20:27:00 Onder de Loep
21:40:00 ATV Sports
22:40:00 Queen Sugar
23:24:00 L.A.’s Finest
00:13:00 ATV Nieuws
00:48:00 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back
01:31:00 Tv.film: Wildcat
03:05:00 Tv.film: Last Man Down
04:33:00 Frontline
05:30:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag 29 November 2021 (KN.12.1)
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws