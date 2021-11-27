07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Live Flits Fernandes Kerstbrood Christmas Drive-Thru
09:30 Premier League: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
11:30 Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
14:30 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Arminia Bielefeld
16:35 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Alicia Keys
17:05 Air Warriors
18:00 Fernandes Kerstbrood Christmas Drive-Thru
20:05 ATV Nieuws
20:40 Focus
21:10 Legacies
21:55 Superman and Lois
22:40 WWE Raw (afl.1487)
23:35 Tv.film: The Bourne Identity
01:35 Shameless (US)
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 27 November 2021
