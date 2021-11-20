ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 20 November 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Hilda

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:40 MasterChef Australia

10:50 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.08)

11:00 Kinderfilm: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

12:40 Barnwood Builders

13:20 Most Dangerous Ways To School: Colombia

14:15 Tiny World

14:50 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:20 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (afl.45) (Herh.)

15:50 The Great British Bake Off

17:05 Gabby’s Dollhouse

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Infomercial “EBS SV Retrofit Project”

19:00 Documentaire: The Great Master Craftsmen (afl.01)

20:00 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale

20:10 Hoe Recht Is Recht

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.08)

21:40 Mixed- ish

22:15 Outer Banks

23:15 Tv.Film: A Rich Christmas

00:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:25 This Is Us

02:10 Tv.Film: Aquarium of the Dead

03:35 Tv.Film: Dangerous

05:15 New Amsterdam

06:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)