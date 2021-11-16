07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat
08:40 BBC Nieuws
09:11 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:40 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:35 40 Jaar Telesur (afl.08)
10:45 TV Film:Because of Charley
12:45 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Middag Film:The Mitchells vs The Machines
15:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
16:00 Magic For Humans
16:25 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:30 Suriname Pavilion
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Infomercial “EBS SV Retrofit Project”
18:55 All American
19:50 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
20:00 Saints & Sinners
20:50 40 Jaar Telesur (afl.08)
21:00 Evil
22:00 Tyler Perry’s:Ruthless
22:55 Power Book III: Raising Kanan
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:30 Mindhunter
01:35 Tv.Film:Resort to Love
03:20 Tv.Film:Reminiscene
05:20 Texas Metal
06:05 BBC Nieuws
Wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 16 November 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws