07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:19 Fitness: Beginner Intermediate Interval Cardio Workout
08:56 Venezuela Nieuws
09:26 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
10:02 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: No Mek Moni De Yu Basi
10:34 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
10:43 Tv.film: Write Before Christmas
12:14 Teen Titans Go
12:30 Middag-film: Woody Woodpecker
14:03 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
14:54 Kinderfilm: The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
16:25 Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:49 Infomercial: EBS SV Retrofit Project
18:58 Marlon
19:22 One Day at a Time
20:02 Infomercial: SPCS Afobaka: Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
20:10 Onder De Loep
21:17 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
21:26 ATV Sports
22:23 Queen of the South
23:15 L.A.’s Finest
00:04 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back
01:23 Tv.film: Daughter of the Wolf
02:52 Tv.film: Queenpins
04:43 Frontline: The Mueller Investigation
05:36 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag 15 November 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws