ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 13 November 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Hilda

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 MasterChef Australia

10:30 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.08)

10:40 Kinderfilm: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Barnwood Builders

13:20 Most Dangerous Ways To School: Nepal

14:15 Tiny World

14:50 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:20 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

15:50 The Great British Bake Off

17:05 Gabby’s Dollhouse

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Homestay China (afl.02)

19:50 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:No meki Monie Deh Yu Gado

20:20 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale

20:30 BBGO TV

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.08)

21:40 Mixed- Ish

22:10 Outer Banks

23:05 Tv.Film: Ida Red

01:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:40 This Is Us

02:25 Tv.Film: Dreadout

04:05 Tv.Film: Dawn of The Beast

05:40 New Amsterdam

06:23 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

