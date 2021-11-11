07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Cardio Boxing Workout with Chsita DiPaolo
09:00 BBC Nieuws
09:30 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
10:10 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
10:35 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.08)
10:45 Tv Film: A Christmas Treasure
12:15 Bunk’D
12:45 Middag-film: Christmas Thieves
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Mighty Trains
15:45 Prep and Landing
16:15 Long Way Down
17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory for You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 The Mandalorian
19:45 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
19:55 Whazzz Up ???
20:55 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.08)
21:05 ATV Sports
22:10 A Million Little Things
23:00 FBI Most Wanted
23:50 ATV Nieuws
00:30 Saints and Sinners
01:15 Tv.film: Lockdown
02:40 Tv.film: Grimy
04:45 Shadow
05:30 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 11 November 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws