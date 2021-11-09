07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: 21 Dayfix Upper Fix
08:45 Venezuela Nieuws
09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:55 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:45 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.08)
10:55 Tv.film: Robin Roberts Presents MAHALIA
12:45 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Middag-film: Pups Alone
14:50 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:40 Magic for Humans
16:10 Onder De Loep
17:15 Doc.: China’s Ghost Chidren
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 All American
19:55 SPCS Afobaka Waterkrachtcentrale (Herh.)
20:05 Saints & Sinners
20:55 40 Jaar TELESUR (afl.08)
21:15 Evil
22:10 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless
23:05 Power Book III: Raising Kenan
23:55 ATV Nieuws
00:30 Mindhunter
01:20 Tv.film: Escape from Mogadishu
03:20 Tv.film: Apex
04:55 Texas Metal
05:40 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 9 November 2021
