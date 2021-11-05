Vrijdag 05 November 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strength

08:44 Venezuela Nieuws

09:14 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:42 ATV Sports

10:32 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur

10:41 Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted

11:31 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:36 Middag-film: The New Mutants

14:11 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:01 Whazzz Up?

16:01 History’s Greatest Mysteries

17:33 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Innovation in China: Light of the micro world

19:55 Infomercial: SPCS Afobaka : Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale

20:03 Tv.film: The Princess Switch: Switched Again

21:47 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur

21:56 House Hunters Renovation

22:50 Chicago P.D.

23:37 Forged in Fire

00:28 ATV Nieuws

01:05 Tyler Perry’s: The Oval

01:47 Tv.film: Dune

04:16 Tv.film: Assault on VA-33

05:46 Blood & Treasure

06:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)