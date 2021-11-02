07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness: Shaun (2) Focus T25 Speed 1.0 Alpha-1
08:35 BBC Nieuws
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20 40 Jaar Telesur (afl.08)
10:30 Tv.film: Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
12:06 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:50 Middag-film: RANGO
14:25 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:16 Magic for Humans
16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:05 How the Earth was Made
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
20:00 D5 Publishing – Balans, Geldschieter
20:10 Saints & Sinners
21:05 Infomercial: SPCS Afobaka Waterkrachtcentrale
21:15 40 Jaar Telesur (afl.08)
21:25 Evil
22:10 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless
23:00 Power Book III: Raising Kenan
23:57 ATV Nieuws
00:33 Mindhunter
01:22 Tv.film: Gone Girl
03:52 Tv.film: Glass
06:02 Texas Metal
06:46 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 2 November 2021
