ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 2 November 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: Shaun (2) Focus T25 Speed 1.0 Alpha-1

08:35 BBC Nieuws

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:20 40 Jaar Telesur (afl.08)

10:30 Tv.film: Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

12:06 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:50 Middag-film: RANGO

14:25 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:16 Magic for Humans

16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:05 How the Earth was Made

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 All American

20:00 D5 Publishing – Balans, Geldschieter

20:10 Saints & Sinners

21:05 Infomercial: SPCS Afobaka Waterkrachtcentrale

21:15 40 Jaar Telesur (afl.08)

21:25 Evil

22:10 Tyler Perry’s: Ruthless

23:00 Power Book III: Raising Kenan

23:57 ATV Nieuws

00:33 Mindhunter

01:22 Tv.film: Gone Girl

03:52 Tv.film: Glass

06:02 Texas Metal

06:46 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)