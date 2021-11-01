07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Shaun T – Insanity Friday Round 2
08:45 Venezuela Nieuws
09:15 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
09:50 40 Jaar TLS afl.08
10:00 Tv.film: The Last Mercenary
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Final Fantasy VII – Advent Children
14:45 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:40 Kinderfilm: Ben 10 – Secret of The Omnitrix
17:00 LEGO City Adventures
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les 76)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Marlon
19:20 One Day At A Time
19:50 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:05 40 Jaar TLS afl.08
21:15 ATV Sports
22:20 Queen of the South
23:05 L.A.’s Finest
23:55 ATV Nieuws
00:30 Gordon Ramsays 24 Hours To Hell And Back
01:10 Tv.film: One Day Well Talk About Today
03:20 Tv.film: Wildcat
04:55 Frontline : ISIS in Afghanistan and The Taliban Hunters
05:50 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 1 NOVEMBER 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws