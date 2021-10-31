07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
10:00 Sport: Voetbal: LaLiga : Elche CF vs. Real Madrid
12:00 Sport: Voetbal: Ligue 1: Angers vs. OGC Nice
14:00 ATV Ghost Halloween-film: Pirates of The Caribbean (1): The Curse of The Black Pearl
16:40 The Masked Singer UK
17:55 The Cube
18:50 America’s Got Talent
20:25 2 Broke Girls
21:00 WWE Smackdown
22:00 ATV Ghost Halloween-film: Ouija: The Origin of Evil
23:55 Tv.film: The Good Things Devils Do
Zondag 31 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.2)
