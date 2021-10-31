Zondag 31 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

10:00 Sport: Voetbal: LaLiga : Elche CF vs. Real Madrid

12:00 Sport: Voetbal: Ligue 1: Angers vs. OGC Nice

14:00 ATV Ghost Halloween-film: Pirates of The Caribbean (1): The Curse of The Black Pearl

16:40 The Masked Singer UK

17:55 The Cube

18:50 America’s Got Talent

20:25 2 Broke Girls

21:00 WWE Smackdown

22:00 ATV Ghost Halloween-film: Ouija: The Origin of Evil

23:55 Tv.film: The Good Things Devils Do

