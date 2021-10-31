07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:08 Fitness: Shape Up with Nance
08:38 Final Space
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 Infomercial: SPCS Afobaka: Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
09:43 Power Players
10:06 STIHL Timbersports
10:54 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
11:03 Carve Carrbridge
11:38 Iron Resurrection
12:31 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
13:05 X-Games
14:03 Maranatha Ministries
14:33 High School Musical: The Musical The Series
15:01 Samurai Gourmet
15:30 All Hail King Julien
16:24 Fresh Off the Boat
17:01 Earth at Night in Color
17:31 Busi Taki: Cultuurtuin
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations
18:56 Future Fantastic: China’s Science Revolution
19:44 Infomercial: Balans, Geldschieter
19:52 KrakaTiki: Joan Veldhuizen
20:20 I Shouldn’t Be Alive
21:15 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
21:24 Tv.film: The Legend of Tarzan
23:23 Tv.film: Joker
01:34 The Umbrella Academy
02:25 Tv.film: Old Henry
04:04 Tv.film: Mermaid Down
05:39 Magnum
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 31 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws