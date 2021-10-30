ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 30 Oktober 2021

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

08:30 EPL: Leicester City vs. Arsenal

11:00 EPL: Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

14:00 Kinderfilm: Ghostbusters 2016

16:00 Carmen Sandiego

16:30 Kung Fu

17:15 Tv.Film:The Adventures of TinTin

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:30 Progr. CDS: FOCUS

19:45 Legacies

20:15 Superman and Lois

21:00 WWE RAW

22:00 Stand Up Comedy: Wanda Sykes, Not Normal

23:05 HALLOWEEN FILM: The Omen 1976

00:15 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)