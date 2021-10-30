ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 30 Oktober 2021

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
08:30 EPL: Leicester City vs. Arsenal
11:00 EPL: Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
14:00 Kinderfilm: Ghostbusters 2016
16:00 Carmen Sandiego
16:30 Kung Fu
17:15 Tv.Film:The Adventures of TinTin
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:30 Progr. CDS: FOCUS
19:45 Legacies
20:15 Superman and Lois
21:00 WWE RAW
22:00 Stand Up Comedy: Wanda Sykes, Not Normal
23:05 HALLOWEEN FILM: The Omen 1976
00:15 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws