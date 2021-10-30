07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 Hilda
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 MasterChef Australia
10:50 Kinderfilm:Peppa Pig Perfect day at the Shopping Mall
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Barnwood Builders
13:30 Most Dangerous Ways To School:Mongolia
14:25 Tiny World
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
16:00 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure
16:30 Gabby’s Dollhouse
17:00 Batman
17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Future Fantastic: China’s Science Revolution
19:30 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
19:40 Kenan
20:15 Hoe Recht is Recht:Trouwen
21:35 Rubing Health Foundation
21:48 Mixed- Ish
22:25 Outer Banks
23:19 Tv.Film:Halloween Kills
01:18 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:53 This Is Us
02:40 Tv.Film:One Night in Miami
04:34 Tv.Film:Behemoth
06:03 New Amsterdam
06:45 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 30 Oktober 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws