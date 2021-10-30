ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 30 Oktober 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 Hilda

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 MasterChef Australia

10:50 Kinderfilm:Peppa Pig Perfect day at the Shopping Mall

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Barnwood Builders

13:30 Most Dangerous Ways To School:Mongolia

14:25 Tiny World

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

16:00 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure

16:30 Gabby’s Dollhouse

17:00 Batman

17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Future Fantastic: China’s Science Revolution

19:30 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale

19:40 Kenan

20:15 Hoe Recht is Recht:Trouwen

21:35 Rubing Health Foundation

21:48 Mixed- Ish

22:25 Outer Banks

23:19 Tv.Film:Halloween Kills

01:18 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:53 This Is Us

02:40 Tv.Film:One Night in Miami

04:34 Tv.Film:Behemoth

06:03 New Amsterdam

06:45 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)