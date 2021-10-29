ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 29 Oktober 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Shaun T – Max Out Cardio

08:45 BBC Nieuws

09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:55 ATV Sports ( Herh.)

10:45 Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted

11:35 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Z-Baw

14:10 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

14:55 Whazzz Up ??? (Herh.)

16:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:56 15 World’s Strangest Borders

19:15 Entertainment: Dua Lipa – Tomorrowland Belgium

20:00 Suriname Oil & Gas Overview (Herh.)

20:20 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale

20:30 Tv.film: A Cinderella Story – Starstruck

22:15 House Hunters Renovation

23:05 Chicago P.D.

23:55 Forged in Fire

00:45 ATV Nieuws

01:20 Tyler Perry’s: The Oval

02:05 Tv.film: Copshop

03:55 Tv.film: Cult Following

05:25 Blood & Treasure

06:05 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)