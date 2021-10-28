07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Cardio and Sculpting with Jake DuPree
08:53 Venezuela Nieuws
09:23 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:55 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
10:18 Tv.film: Concussion
12:30 Middag-film: Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
14:03 Super Hit Classics
14:53 Teen Titans Go
15:04 Mighty Trains
15:55 Long Way Down
16:55 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Poli Trauma
17:22 This Is The Day Of Victory for You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Mandalorian
19:26 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
19:33 How It’s Made
19:55 Whazzz Up?
21:00 SPCS Afobaka:Staatsolie Waterkrachtcentrale
21:10 ATV Sports
22:00 A Million Little Things
22:48 FBI Most Wanted
23:35 ATV Nieuws
00:10 Saints and Sinners
00:52 Tv.film: Our Brand Is Crisis
02:40 Tv.film: Spectre
05:10 Blindspot
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT KN 12.1 DONDERDAG 28 OKTOBER 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws