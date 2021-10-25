ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 25 Oktober 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix

08:45 BBC Nieuws

09:15 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

10:00 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Poli Trauma

10:30 Tv.film: The War of the Worlds

12:05 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: The Secret Life of Pets

14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:00 Kinderfilm: The Ape Star

16:20 Doc.: How Modern Pirates are still a Threat in The Coast of Africa

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les 75)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Marlon

19:20 One Day At A Time

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:05 ATV Sports

22:10 Queen of the South

22:55 L.A.’s Finest

23:50 ATV Nieuws

00:25 Gordon Ramsays 24 Hours To Hell And Back

01:10 Tv.film: The Beast

03:25 Tv.film: Black as Night

04:55 Frontline : Targetting El Paso

05:50 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)