07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix
08:45 BBC Nieuws
09:15 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
10:00 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Poli Trauma
10:30 Tv.film: The War of the Worlds
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: The Secret Life of Pets
14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm: The Ape Star
16:20 Doc.: How Modern Pirates are still a Threat in The Coast of Africa
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les 75)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Marlon
19:20 One Day At A Time
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:05 ATV Sports
22:10 Queen of the South
22:55 L.A.’s Finest
23:50 ATV Nieuws
00:25 Gordon Ramsays 24 Hours To Hell And Back
01:10 Tv.film: The Beast
03:25 Tv.film: Black as Night
04:55 Frontline : Targetting El Paso
05:50 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 25 Oktober 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws