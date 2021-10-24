07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
10:00 Sport: Voetbal: English Premier League: West Ham United x Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:30 Sport: Voetbal: English Premier League: Manchester United x Liverpool
14:30 Great Continental Railway Journeys
15:30 The Masked Singer UK
16:40 The Cube
17:30 America’s Got Talent
19:00 Fitness: Shape Up with Nance
19:30 2 Broke Girls
20:00 Mafia on the High Seas: The Truth Behind Illegal Fishing
21:00 WWE Smackdown
22:00 The Detour
22:25 Tv.film: The Seventh Day
23:55 Squid Games
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 24 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.2)
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws