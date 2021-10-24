Zondag 24 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

10:00 Sport: Voetbal: English Premier League: West Ham United x Tottenham Hotspur

12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:30 Sport: Voetbal: English Premier League: Manchester United x Liverpool

14:30 Great Continental Railway Journeys

15:30 The Masked Singer UK

16:40 The Cube

17:30 America’s Got Talent

19:00 Fitness: Shape Up with Nance

19:30 2 Broke Girls

20:00 Mafia on the High Seas: The Truth Behind Illegal Fishing

21:00 WWE Smackdown

22:00 The Detour

22:25 Tv.film: The Seventh Day

23:55 Squid Games

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)