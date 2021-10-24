Zondag 24 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:15 The Owl House

08:40 Final Space

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:41 Power Players

10:05 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic

10:55 Monster Energy Moto X

11:30 Iron Resurrection

12:26 Fish Finder

12:57 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:38 CrossFit Games

14:01 Maranatha Ministries

14:35 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

15:06 Samurai Gourmet

15:31 All Hail King Julien

16:26 Fresh Off the Boat

17:01 Hallucinogen Honey Hunters

17:31 Busi Taki

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:46 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:05 China and the World in a new era

19:45 KrakaTiki

20:12 I Shouldn’t Be Alive

21:18 Tv.film: Time Is Up

23:17 Tv.film: The Alpines

00:56 The Umbrella Academy

01:45 Tv.film: American Night

03:50 Tv.film: Crime Story

05:29 Magnum

06:15 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)