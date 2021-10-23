07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Hilda
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:25 Kinderfilm: Pokemon the Movie – Secret of the Jungle
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Barnwood Builders
13:20 Voltron Force
13:45 Most Dangerous Ways to School: Oimjakon
14:35 Tiny World
15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 Cherly’s Inspirations (Herh.)
16:00 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure
16:30 Ducktales
16:55 Gabby’s Dollhouse
17:25 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 China and the World in a new era
19:35 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Poli Trauma
20:15 Hoe Recht is Recht: Pensioen Recht
21:25 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:40 Mixed-ish
22:10 Outer Banks
23:00 Tv.film: Legend of Lv Bu
00:55 ATV Nieuws
01:30 This Is Us
02:15 Tv.film: The Secret of Sinchanee
04:10 Tv.film: Together
05:45 New Amsterdam
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 23 Oktober 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws