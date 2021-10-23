ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 23 Oktober 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Hilda

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:30 MasterChef Australia

10:25 Kinderfilm: Pokemon the Movie – Secret of the Jungle

12:05 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Barnwood Builders

13:20 Voltron Force

13:45 Most Dangerous Ways to School: Oimjakon

14:35 Tiny World

15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35 Cherly’s Inspirations (Herh.)

16:00 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure

16:30 Ducktales

16:55 Gabby’s Dollhouse

17:25 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 China and the World in a new era

19:35 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Poli Trauma

20:15 Hoe Recht is Recht: Pensioen Recht

21:25 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:40 Mixed-ish

22:10 Outer Banks

23:00 Tv.film: Legend of Lv Bu

00:55 ATV Nieuws

01:30 This Is Us

02:15 Tv.film: The Secret of Sinchanee

04:10 Tv.film: Together

05:45 New Amsterdam

06:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)