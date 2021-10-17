ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 17 Oktober 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: Shape Up With Nance & Guest (AFL.01)

08:35 Final Space

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Power Players

9:55 40 JAAR Telesur

10:05 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic (Part 01)

10:50 Weekend Paradise V Drives New Years Day 2021

11:30 Iron Resurrection

12:25 Formula 1:Drive to Survive

13:10 CrossFit Games Ringer 1 & Ringer 2 – Individual Women Event

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:35 High School Musical: The Musical The Series

15:10 Samurai Gourmet

15:30 All Hail King Julien

16:30 Fresh Off the Boat

16:55 Superhits (Herh.)

17:35 Busi Taki

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.41)

19:05 China’s African Gold Rush

19:35 KrakaTiki: Alberga

20:10 I Shouldn’t Be Alive

21:05 40 JAAR Telesur

21:15 Tv.film: Girls Night In

23:00 Tv.film: Because of Charley

01:00 The Umbrella Academy

01:50 Tv.film: Blood The Last Vampire

03:20 Tv.film: Let Them All Talk

05:15 Magnum

06:00 BBC Nieuws

