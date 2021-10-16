07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 Hilda
09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:35 40 JAAR Telesur
10:50 Tv.film: Cadet Kelly
12:30 Barnwood Builders
13:11 Ducktales
13:35 Railroad Australia
14:20 Tiny World
14:51 Batman
15:31 De Levende Steen Gemeente
16:00 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.40)
16:16 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure
16:45 Gabby’s Dollhouse
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 China’s Wild Side (afl.04)
19:37 Kenan
20:05 BBGO TV
21:00 40 JAAR Telesur
21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:25 Mixed-Ish
22:00 Outer Banks
22:50 Tv.film: Bound
00:52 ATV Nieuws
01:27 This Is Us
02:10 Tv.film: The Girl Next Door
04:00 Tv.film: Now You Se Me 2
06:10 The Resident
07:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 16 Oktober 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws