Vrijdag 15 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:11 Shaun T Insanity Max Out Power

08:45 Venezuela Nieuws

09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:43 ATV Sports

10:40 Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted

11:27 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

11:54 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur

12:03 BBC Nieuws

12:38 Middag-film: C.I. Ape

14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

14:55 Star Wars Resistance

15:18 Teen Titans Go

15:30 Whazzz Up ?

16:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries

17:36 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan: Theo Bijlhout

20:02 Navratri wens Z.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi

20:09 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur

20:24 Tv.film: Reefa

22:09 House Hunters Renovation

22:57 Chicago P.D.

23:45 Forged in Fire

00:36 ATV Nieuws

01:11 Tyler Perry’s The Oval

01:53 Tv.film: Broken Sword Hero

03:55 Tv.film: Last Man Down

05:23 Blood and Treasure

06:03 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)