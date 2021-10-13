07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest
08:41 Venezuela Nieuws
09:11 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:43 No Good Nick
10:10 Tv.film: Good on Paper
11:50 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Kinderfilm: Appleseed Ex Machina
14:22 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:13 Lost inThe Wild
16:02 Eden: Untamed Planet
17:04 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Interior Design Masters
19:35 Izzy’s Koala World
20:05 Youth Outreach
20:36 Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
21:08 Navratri wens Z.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi
21:15 Zoo
22:03 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
22:12 The Real Housewives of Atlanta
22:56 Riviera
23:48 ATV Nieuws
00:15 The Grill Dads
00:44 Tv.film: Yakuza Princess
02:36 Tv.film: Beyond Paranormal
04:19 Tv.film: Narco Hitman
05:47 Mac Gyver
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 13 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws