Zondag 10 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 The Owl House

08:35 Final Space

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 Power Players

10:01 STIHL Timbersports

10:54 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur

11:03 Monster Jam

11:41 Iron Resurrection

12:34 Fish Finder

13:24 Formula 1:Drive to Survive

14:01 Maranatha Ministries

14:37 High School Musical

15:12 Samurai Gourmet

15:36 All Hail King Julien

16:31 Fresh Off the Boat

17:01 Family Quiz

17:35 Busi Taki

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:35 Cherly’s Inspirations

18:51 China’s Wild Side

19:42 KrakaTiki

20:17 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur

20:26 I Shouldn’t Be Alive

21:23 Navratri wens Z.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi

21:32 Tv.film: Afterlife of The Party

23:34 Tv.film: SAS: Red Notice

01:42 The Umbrella Academy

02:31 Tv.film: Extraction

04:29 Tv.film: Death of Me

06:04 Magnum

07:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)