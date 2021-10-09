07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Hilda
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:40 MasterChef Australia
11:20 40 JAAR Telesur
11:28 Kinderfilm:Invincible
12:14 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Barnwood Builders
13:15 Ducktales
13:40 Most Dangerous Ways To School:Peru
14:30 Penguin Town
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (afl.39)(Herh.)
16:00 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure
16:30 Carmen Sandiego
17:00 Gabby’s Dollhouse
17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 China’s Wild Side – Yunan Kingdom of The Wild
19:30 Sranan Torie: 1 en 1 is 3: Ondank is s’Wereldsloon (deel.03)
20:10 HOE RECHT IS RECHT:Omgangs en Alimentatie Recht met Logo
21:05 40 JAAR Telesur
21:10 Navratri wens Z.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi
21:20 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:35 Mixed- ish
22:05 Outer Banks
23:00 Tv.Film:Worth
01:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:45 This Is Us
02:30 Tv.Film:Dutch
04:15 Tv.Film:Gunpowder Milkshake
06:10 The Resident
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 9 Oktober 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws