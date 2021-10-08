07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Shaun T – Max Out Cardio
08:45 Venezuela Nieuws
09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:50 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:35 40 JAAR Telesur
10:45 Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted
11:35 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film: Monster Force Zero
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
14:55 Whazzz Up ??? (Herh.)
15:19 Batman
16:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Doc.: The Return of the White Lion
19:40 40 JAAR Telesur
19:50 Tv.Film: Teenage Vampire
21:30 House Hunters Renovation
22:25 Chicago P.D.
23:15 Forged in Fire
00:05 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
00:40 Tyler Perry’s The Oval
01:25 TV Film: The Card Counter
03:20 TV Film: The Darkness
04:55 Blood and Treasure
06:20 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 8 Oktober 2021
