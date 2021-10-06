07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:09 Fitness: Insanity Workout: Cardio Recovery
08:43 Venezuela Nieuws
09:13 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:44 No Good Nick
10:12 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
10:23 Tv.film: Charming the Heart of Men
12:14 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Spirit Untammed
14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
14:58 Carmen Sandiego
15:23 Lost in the Wild
16:09 Eden: Untamed Planet
17:06 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:51 Interior Design Masters
19:40 Izzy’s Koala World
20:07 Infomercial: 40 Jaar Telesur
20:16 Fish Finder: Wolf lessons in Suriname
20:46 Meerkat Manor Rise of the Dynasty
21:15 Tap A Bankstel met: Essy de Clown
22:25 The Real Housewives of Atlanta
23:09 Riviera
00:03 ATV Nieuws
00:38 The American Barbecue Showdown
01:22 Tv.film: A un Paso de MI (2021) (One Step from Me)
03:16 Tv.film: Birds of Paradise
05:10 Mac Gyver
05:50 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 06 Oktober 2021 (KN.12.1)
