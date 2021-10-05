07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun (6): Focus T25: Stretch-1
08:36 Venezuela Nieuws
09:06 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:15 40 JAAR Telesur
10:25 Tv.film: Titanic
13:45 The Rubing Health Foundation
14:06 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
14:57 Batman
15:36 Magic For Humans
16:05 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:05 KrakaTiki : Wiene Schal
17:30 3Below Tales of Arcadia
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:50 40 JAAR Telesur
20:00 Sweet Magnolias
21:00 Evil
21:55 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless
22:50 Power Book II: Ghost
23:55 ATV Nieuws
0:35 Mindhunter
01:33 Tv.film: Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
3:55 Tv.film: Se7en
6:05 Running Wild With Bear Grylls
06:50 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 5 Oktober 2021
