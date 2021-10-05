ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 5 Oktober 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun (6): Focus T25: Stretch-1

08:36 Venezuela Nieuws

09:06 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:15 40 JAAR Telesur

10:25 Tv.film: Titanic

13:45 The Rubing Health Foundation

14:06 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

14:57 Batman

15:36 Magic For Humans

16:05 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:05 KrakaTiki : Wiene Schal

17:30 3Below Tales of Arcadia

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 All American

19:50 40 JAAR Telesur

20:00 Sweet Magnolias

21:00 Evil

21:55 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless

22:50 Power Book II: Ghost

23:55 ATV Nieuws

0:35 Mindhunter

01:33 Tv.film: Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

3:55 Tv.film: Se7en

6:05 Running Wild With Bear Grylls

06:50 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)