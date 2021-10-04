ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 4 Oktober 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix

08:45 Venezuela Nieuws

09:15 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

09:45 40 JAAR Telesur

09:55 Tv.Film: No Man’s Land

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: Lupin the Third – The Columbus File

14:10 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:05 Kinderfilm: Dr.Seuss on the Loose

16:25 Doc.: Rivers of Giants

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les 72)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Marlon

19:15 One Day At A Time

20:00 Native America

21:00 40 JAAR Telesur

21:10 ATV Sports

22:15 Queen Of The South

23:00 L.A.’s Finest

23:55 ATV Nieuws

00:30 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to hell and back

01:55 Tv.Film: The Black Bear

3:40 Tv.Film: The Game

5:50 Frontline: The Trouble with Chicken

6:46 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)