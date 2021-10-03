07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 The Owl House
08:35 Final Space
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Power Players
09:55 40 JAAR TLS
10:05 Monster Jam (2021): NRG Stadium Houston
10:45 STIHL Timbersports Australian Trophy
11:30 Iron Resurrection
12:25 Formula 1:Drive to Survive
13:00 Mike Massey vs Paul Gerni – Pool Trickshots Magic
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:35 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
15:05 Samurai Gourmet
15:35 All Hail King Julien
16:30 Fresh Off the Boat
16:55 Herhaling Family Quiz
17:35 Busi Taki
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Cherly’s Inspirations
19:00 China’s Wild Side
19:45 KrakaTiki
20:00 40 JAAR TLS
20:10 I Shouldn’t Be Alive
21:10 Tv.film: Redemption in Cherry Springs
22:45 Tv.film: Reminiscene
00:45 The Umbrella Academy
01:35 Tv.film: Spy Game
03:45 Tv.film: The Gentlemen
05:40 Magnum
06:25 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 3 Oktober 2021
