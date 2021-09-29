07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Insanity Max Out Power
08:45 Venezuela Nieuws
09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:50 No Good Nick
10:20 Tv.Film: Breakin 2 – Electric Boogaloo
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag film: Tarzan
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Lost inThe Wild
16:00 Eden: Untamed Planet
17:00 IN GESPREK MET……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Tiny House Nation
19:35 Izzy’s Koala World
19:55 Programma: Road 2 Coronie
20:25 Meerkat Manor Rise of The Dynasty
20:55 D5 Advertising & Publishing – ONDERDEEL 2
21:05 Zoo
21:55 The Real Housewives of Atlanta
22:35 Clarice
23:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:00 The American Barbecue Showdown
00:45 Tv.Film: The Stronghold
02:30 Tv.Film: The Old Ways
04:00 Tv.Film: Kandisha
05:25 Mac Gyver
06:05 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 29 Septemebr 2021
